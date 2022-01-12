Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
Thelma P. Utt (Glover) 96, of West Milton, Ohio (formerly of Mannington, West Virginia and Columbus, Ohio) passed away peacefully on January 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by husband Orval L. Utt, parents Arthur and Olive Mae Glover, Sister Imogene Helmick, and Brother Carroll Buford Gl…
Denzil Eugene "Booney" "Johnny" Ray 72, of Steubenville, OH, passed away on January 6, 2022. Mr. Ray was born December 22, 1949, in Jordan, WV, to the late Eugene H. and Wanda M. (Malone) Ray. Denzil graduated from Lincoln High School, in Triadelphia, WV, and retired from Wheeling Pittsburgh…
Austin Lane Summers, 21, of Baxter, WV died December 30, 2021. He was born January 31, 2000 in Morgantown, a son of Delbert Summers Jr. of Baxter and Terri Dille Summers of Core. Mr. Summers worked as a carpenter and a handyman. He loved riding 4-wheelers and motorcycles, hunting, and fishin…
Barbara "Babs" V. Stewart of New Martinsville, WV passed on Saturday, January 8, 2022 while a patient of WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital. Babs was born March 10, 1943 in Santa Maria, CA to parents Thomas and Virginia (Dye) Virgin who preceded her in death as did a brother, Thomas. She is survived…
