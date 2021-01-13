Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Dennis Ray Hayes, age 65 of Mannington, WV passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born July 2, 1955 in Fairmont, WV, a son of the late Walter R. Hayes and Madeline Shuman Hayes. He is survived by his two brothers, Richard (Valerie) Hayes of Mannington, and Donald (…
Most Popular
Articles
- The nation's eyes are upon Derek Culver
- Day after his arrest, Del. Evans resigns from West Virginia House of Delegates
- COVID-19 has lasting impact on funeral services
- New members prep for swearing in next week
- Bridgeport Police report federal probation officer involved in murder-suicide
- Fairmont Senior's Lemasters edges East's Maxey as TWV Player of the Year
- Marion County COVID-19 vaccine in high demand, short supply
- Health Department overwhelmed with calls, setting up COVID-19 phone bank
- Expert: Capitol protesters committed sedition at U.S. Capitol
- Marion County's new West Virginia senator takes oath of office
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.