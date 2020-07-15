Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairmont Council member hospitalized with COVID-19
- Apology from an older white man
- Practice shutdown has coaches, athletes questioning how far county officials will be willing to go
- Fairmont's pepperoni roll legacy now enshrined
- Gridiron opponents for WVU to ponder amid the pandemic
- Two downtown landmarks vandalized Sunday
- The only thing certain about the pandemic is uncertainty
- Second drowning victim's name released
- Educators look to Sept. 8 opening with caution
- UPDATE: Ivy League's decision to cancel fall sports has no bearing on WVU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.