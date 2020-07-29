Wednesday, July 29, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Charlotte Ann Fluharty Glover, age 88 of Saltlick Community, Mannington, WV passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born September 15, 1931 in Mannington, WV a daughter of the late Mac C. Fluharty and Essie C. Knisely Fluhar…
Ronald "Ron" Scott Conaway, 53, of Farmington, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 6, 1967 in Fairmont, a son of Wayne and Mildred "Millie" Conaway, Sr. of Farmington. Ron was formerly a welder at Morgantown Machine prior to his disability. He served in the United S…
Most Popular
Articles
- Saunders wants proof Marion County schools will be safe Sept. 8
- Grand China Buffet closed for disobeying executive order
- Marion County Board of Education outlines 5-day school return plan
- City Council to vote on resolution to distance fellow member
- Former Fairmont Senior star Horton transfers to UPIKE
- Barrackville toddler is getting four-legged help with diabetes
- Former West Virginia University professor pleads guilty to wire fraud and tax fraud
- Marion County schools still grappling with COVID-19 education options
- Poker Run on pause, message of safety remains
- Koenning out at WVU after player accusation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.