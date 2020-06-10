Wednesday, June 10, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Jean Catherine Mays, 84, of Worthington, passed away on June 5, 2020 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Patterson, New Jersey on March 9, 1936 a daughter of the late Earl and Mary "Nanny" Salmon Reeves. She was a loving mother and wife. She was a Roman Catholic by Faith…
