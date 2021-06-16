Wednesday, June 16, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Doris Jean Ice, 85, of Fairview, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021. She was born February 10, 1936 in Pine Grove, WV, a daughter of the late Clarence LeMasters and Jesse Anderson LeMasters. Doris enjoyed quilting and crocheting. Doris is survived by her sons, William Ricky Ice and his wife K…
A Memorial service for "Bobbee" Stephenson will be held on June 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Fairall United Methodist Church 583 White Barn Road Waynesburg, PA 15370
