Wednesday, June 2, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Ruby Jane Slamick, 69, of Fairview, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. She was born in Fairview on June 23, 1951, a daughter of the late William Wallace Hinds and Jettie Emline Kennedy Hinds. Ruby enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ruby is survived by her c…
James Carl Shuman, 84, of Mannington, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his home. He was born November 11, 1937 at Steubenville, OH, a son of the late Harry Carl and Margarita Gail Furbee Shuman. Jim is survived by his wife of 20+ years, Alice Marie Shuman. Also surviving are his chil…
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairmont's own crew of 'rough riders'
- Memorial Day and the loss of another West Virginia ‘Rosie the Riveter’
- Three Rivers Festival children's photogenic contestants
- Pepperoni roll eating competition returns
- North Marion celebrates students after a tough year
- Initiative to change West Virginia's substance use disorder problem
- Fairmont church recognizes Project SEARCH grad
- Meet the 5 candidates for Marion County School Superintendent
- A new generation takes up a tomato tradition
- Big 12 gives a glimpse of fall football schedule
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.