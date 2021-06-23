Wednesday, June 23, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Andrew "Andy" J. Martin, 78, of Gastonia, NC formerly of Fairmont, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. He was born on May 14, 1943 in Fairmont son of the late John and Mary Coughlin Martin. He is survived by his children: Vickie Lynn (John Raymond)…
Feb 13, 1954 - Jun 19, 2021 Virginia Sue Stewart, 67, of Mannington, passed away on June 19, 2021 at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born February 13, 1954 in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Clarence "Kim" Glover and Mary Virginia Richardson Glover. Sue is survived by her …
