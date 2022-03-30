Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2022 Comics and Puzzles
Wilma L. (Haught) Jackson, 72, of Little Indian Creek Road, Core passed away peacefully Monday, March 28, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fairmont, WV on May 28, 1949, the daughter of the late Earl "Junior" and Effie L. (Phillips) Haught. A 1966 graduate of Farmington…
