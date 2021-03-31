Wednesday, March 31, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Donald L. "Roupe" Roupe, 87, of Warrendale, formerly of Greensburg and Bridgeport, WV, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at home. He was born March 6, 1934, in Brave, to the late Robert Kenneth and Gail Lucille (Rush) Roupe. Prior to retiring, Don was employed by Consolidated Gas Company. …
