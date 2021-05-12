Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Obituaries
George Lee Huey, 93, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born June 26, 1927, in Fairmont; the son of the late George C. and Anna O. (Dixon) Huey. George was a United States Army veteran and served during WW II. He worked …
Helen D. Bodzek Merico, 99, of Fairmont passed away Sunday May 9, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Ross Funeral Home 801 Fairmont Avenue Fairmont. A complete obituary will follow.
