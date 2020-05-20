Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Obituaries
Ruth Ann Valentine, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday May 15, 2020 surrounded by her family in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was born on March 22, 1942 in Farimont, West Virginia. A Celebration of Ruth's life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary online, or to offer words of comfort…
Charles Earl "Chuck" Reed, 60, of Burton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after a long illness. Full obituary can be viewed online at www.mastersfuneralhomewv.com
