Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Roni Kay McGuire, 73, of Fairmont, born April 21, 1948, passed away November 20, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont.
Grace May Reese, 86, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to crochet, play bingo, watch the Price Is Right on television and could tell the funniest jokes. She was a Christian. She is preceded in death by her brother, Johnny …
Most Popular
Articles
- Rider's Cards, Giifts, and More announces Dec. 30 closure of store
- How Sean McNeil sank two technical free throws against Clemson
- Raleigh County Grand Jury indicts woman for her husband's murder
- Medical cannabis will soon find its way to Marion County
- Morgantown pet business expands to White Hall
- Barrackville artist donates talents to help restore Barrackville covered bridge
- What's behind Door No. 3?
- Body found on the West Fork River bank
- WVU men defeat Clemson 66-59 in Shriners Hospital Charleston Classic
- North Marion's Runner commits to Fairmont State
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.