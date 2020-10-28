Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Daily Comics
Obituaries
David Sturgeon, 65, of Fairmont, died on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Friends may call at the Hutson Funeral Home, 500 E. Main St., Mannington on Thursday from 12-1 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m.
Phyllis Jean Riggs, age 88, of Mannington, WV passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center in Fairmont. She was born July 20, 1932 in Wetzel Co., WV, a daughter of the late Carl Edward Hostuttler and Lucy Olive Sapp Hostuttler. Phyllis is survived by her son…
Most Popular
Articles
- Diagnosed at age 29, she's now cancer-free
- Toothman and Sowers buys former Astro Buick, expands
- Huggins gushes over how the team is coming together
- Marion County residents share their thoughts as Election 2020 nears
- Eight West Virginians arrested today in drug sweep
- Polar Bears outlast Bees in dramatic 4-3 win to reclaim sectional title
- Substitute Texas Tech QB raises concerns for WVU defense Saturday in Lubbock
- Airport expansion could be 'One of the biggest things to happen to North Central West Virginia'
- Early Voting sees record turnout on first day
- After 124 years running the roads, W.S. Thomas Transfer continues to grow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.