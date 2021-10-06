Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 Comics and Puzzles
Thomas Harvey Funk, 81, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was born on August 6, 1940 in Fairmont, the son of the late Marvin and Candice Funk. Thomas was the co-owner of Fairmont TV Sales & Service. He enjoyed Ford vehicles and his time spent living in Wyoming. Thomas …
