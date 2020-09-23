Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Roy Darel Murray, 79 years old, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at his home on McFarland Run Road in the Hagans area of Monongalia County. Roy was born on September 19, 1941, at home on Beulah Road in the Dellslow area, son of the late Charles F. and Ola (Wolfe) Murray. He began his lifelon…
Stephen Mark Kennedy, 59, of Durham, NC, formerly of Weston, WV, passed away on July 24th, 2020 in Duke University Hospital of Durham, NC following a brief illness. He was born in Weston on March 14th, 1961: son of the late Fred Manley and Suzanne Crumit. Mr. Kennedy is survived by one broth…
- Teachers union rep asks for one model of learning
- Armed with its new nonprofit status, Main Street Rivesville launches first initiative
- Fairmont veteran was much more than a serial murder victim
- Before he walked on at WVU, Jack Crow sneaked in to Mountaineer Field
- Fairmont woman one of 17 people charged in heroin and crack ring
- After 1 week is it fair to Jarret Doege is the real deal?
- Governor's Order: Fairmont State, other regional universities set aside dorm for COVID quarantine
- Marion County Schools still on track for safe year amid COVID-19
- Mon Health cuts ribbon for new clinic
- Bridgeport takes control up front, snaps 4-game skid vs. Fairmont Senior with 44-33 win
