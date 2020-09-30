Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 Comics and Puzzles
Delphia June Mitchell, 80, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew, WV. She was born on November 16, 1939 in Marion County, a daughter of the late Thomas and Ruby Katherine Hawkins Campbell. Delphia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Vick…
Vina Jane Ice Kalisz, 86, of Barrackville passed away Wednesday morning September 23, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Ross Funeral Home 801 Fairmont Avenue Fairmont and are incomplete at this time.
