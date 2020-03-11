FAIRMONT — Although time sprang forward in the U.S. this past Sunday, many people may find themselves dragging with the change rather than springing.
The time change that occurs at daylight saving time can throw off what psychologists call “circadian rhythm,” which is the body’s regular daily schedule.
“Our circadian rhythm is the way that our body operates, it’s on a 24-hour cycle,” Yolanda Hunter, owner and therapist of Solace Behavioral Health Services in Fairmont. “Sometimes it can be disrupted when the days are shorter, and it also disrupts again when the days are longer and your body has to adjust.”
Though some may prefer the “fall back” in time that occurs in the fall season, Hunter said that the lost hour in the spring can extend the daylight hours, which is more beneficial to those who experience issues with mental health.
“In the winter time, it can cause or contribute to Seasonal Affective Disorder, and sometimes people will have an uptick in depressive symptoms,” Hunter said. “Now that time switched again and we sprang forward, sometimes people have adjustments with having a little extra time, having adjusted to the winter time.”
Jude Black, owner of Appalachian Life Enrichment Counseling of Fairmont, said that although adjusting to the different time can be difficult, she encourages her clients to think of the positives the change brings with it. Sunlight gives the body Vitamin D, which is vital in maintaining a consistent mood in individuals.
“Even though we’re losing an hour, gosh, the benefits can be undeniable,” Black said. “What I encourage them to do is give their bodies a day or two just to start adjusting. Be a little more kind to yourself, take advantage of sunlight and that Vitamin D. I don’t care if you move your chair closer to a window, or if you just take five minutes to stand outside.”
Hunter and Black agree that sleep is an important factor in people’s lives, and the amount of sleep people get can affect not only mood, but overall health as well.
“Sleep is important, it’s more important I think than people realize,” Hunter said. “You don’t think as well, brain fog is an issue, you don’t handle stress as well, it lowers your immune system so you’re more apt to catch certain illnesses. It affects just about every process in your body you can think of.”
While sleeping in and napping can be tempting, Black said that a consistent waking schedule can help a person stay mind-healthy, so even though adjusting can be difficult, Black encourages people to try consistency.
“I always encourage people to get up every day at the same time,” Black said. “When you’re moving an hour with daylight savings, I tell people just to embrace it, focus on the sun, focus on the benefits, and allow your body naturally to readjust.”
Black compared wakefulness to blowing up a balloon, and waking up on time helps the metaphorical mind-balloon to have enough time to fill up and be ready for the day.
“It’s almost like a balloon we’re blowing up from the minute we wake up,” Black said. “If you take a nap, it’s almost like you let go of that balloon, so now you have a flat balloon. In order to get that balloon really nice and big so your body can settle in at night, you have to put so much more energy into that.
“Your body works best when it’s on a very regimented schedule, and that starts the minute you wake up.”
Hunter said that getting into sunlight in the spring can help a person to feel better on a daily basis, and the more light one gets, the better. She, too, recommends staying on a schedule, and finding ways to get more sunlight during the springtime.
“It can be something as simple as going out during the day,” Hunter said. “A light box, sometimes people have a light box that they use, a lot of times those can be effective.”
