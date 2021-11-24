Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: HOW MANY ON WHAT?

Provide the word represented by the single capital letter. (Alternate answers may be possible.) (e.g., Five toes on a "F." Answer: Foot.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Eight legs on a "S."

Answer________

2. Eight arms on an "O."

Answer________

3. Three wheels on a "T."

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Twelve numbers on a "C."

Answer________

5. Three sides on a "T."

Answer________

6. Eighty-eight keys on a "P."

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Sixty-four squares on a "C."

Answer________

8. Twenty-one dots on a "D."

Answer________

9. Six sides on a "C."

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Spider. 2. Octopus. 3. Tricycle. 4. Clock 5. Triangle. 6. Piano. 7. Chessboard. 8. Die. 9. Cube.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

