Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FIRST NAME
Provide the person's popular first name. (e.g., Yeltsin: First president of Russia. Answer: Boris.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Spears: "Princess of Pop."
Answer________
2. Ono: One-time wife of John Lennon.
Answer________
3. Arnaz: Ricky Ricardo.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Ryder: Once engaged to Johnny Depp.
Answer________
5. Jackman: He played Wolverine.
Answer________
6. Mitchell: Her songs include "Both Sides, Now."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Putin: Russian president.
Answer________
8. Tarantino: Film director, producer.
Answer________
9. Thurman: Star of "Dangerous Liaisons."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Britney. 2. Yoko. 3. Desi. 4. Winona. 5. Hugh. 6. Joni. 7. Vladimir. 8. Quentin. 9. Uma.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
