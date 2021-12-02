AUTO RACING

8:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rutgers at Illinois

FS1 — Big East-Big 12 Battle: Kansas vs. St. John's, Elmont, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

9 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: W. Kentucky at UTSA

8 p.m.

ABC — Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah, Las Vegas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Ohio St. at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Santa Clara vs. BYU, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif.

GOLF

5 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas

12 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Third Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand

5 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 272: Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

4:50 a.m.

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Bahrain vs. Iraq, Group A, Doha, Qatar

7:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Oman vs Qatar, Group A, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

10:50 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Mauritania vs. United Arab Emirates, Group B, Doha, Qatar

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Syria vs. Tunisia, Group B, Al Khor, Qatar

4:50 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Jordan vs. Morocco, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar

SWIMMING

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Open: Championships, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals

10 a.m.

CBSSN — The Davis Cup: TBD, Semifinal

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals ---

