AUTO RACING
8:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice 1, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Rutgers at Illinois
FS1 — Big East-Big 12 Battle: Kansas vs. St. John's, Elmont, N.Y.
8 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia
9 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: W. Kentucky at UTSA
8 p.m.
ABC — Pac-12 Championship: Oregon vs. Utah, Las Vegas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Ohio St. at Notre Dame
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Florida St. vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA College Cup: Santa Clara vs. BYU, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Second Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, Albany Golf Club, New Providence, Bahamas
12 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Laguna Phuket Championship, Third Round, Laguna Golf Phuket, Choeng Thale, Thailand
5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The South African Open Championship, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 272: Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Cup, Beaver Creek, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
4:50 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Bahrain vs. Iraq, Group A, Doha, Qatar
7:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Oman vs Qatar, Group A, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Mauritania vs. United Arab Emirates, Group B, Doha, Qatar
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Syria vs. Tunisia, Group B, Al Khor, Qatar
4:50 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA Arab Cup Group Stage: Jordan vs. Morocco, Group C, Al Rayyan, Qatar
SWIMMING
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Open: Championships, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped)
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals
10 a.m.
CBSSN — The Davis Cup: TBD, Semifinal
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger Quarterfinals ---
