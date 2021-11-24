Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: NONFICTION BOOKS

Provide the last word of the title. Then provide the author's surname. (e.g., "How to Win Friends and Influence ____," by Dale ____. Answer: People, Carnegie.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. "A Brief History of ____," by Stephen _____

Answer________

2. "In Cold ____," by Truman ______

Answer________

3. "The Diary of a Young ____," by Anne ____

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. "Silent ____," by Rachel _____

Answer________

5. "I Know Why the Caged Bird ____," by Maya _____

Answer________

6. "The Female ____," by Germaine _____

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. "The Right ____," by Tom ____

Answer________

8. "The Selfish ____," by Richard _____

Answer________

9. "The Affluent ____," by John Kenneth _____

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Time, Hawking. 2. Blood, Capote. 3. Girl, Frank. 4. Spring, Carson. 5. Sings, Angelou. 6. Eunuch, Greer. 7. Stuff, Wolfe. 8. Gene, Dawkins. 9. Society, Galbraith.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you