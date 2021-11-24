Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AMERICANA
(e.g., To whom did the term "leatherneck" refer? Answer: A U.S. Marine.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The 1970s TV version of this character was played by beauty queen Lynda Carter.
Answer________
2. What film won the first best picture Oscar?
Answer________
3. What breed of dog was Lassie in the "Lassie Come Home" novel?
Answer________
4. What poem begins, "I think that I shall never see"?
Answer________
5. This military bugle call signals "lights out."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. What city has been nicknamed "Second City"?
Answer________
7. Finish the George H.W. Bush quotation, "Read my lips, _____."
Answer________
8. This fun-loving cartoon bird was created by Walter Lantz.
Answer________
9. Jerry Mathers played the title role in this TV series.
Answer________
10. What is the name of the schoolteacher in "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Bruce Lee played sidekick Kato in this TV series.
Answer________
12. Which president's first lady was nicknamed "Lemonade Lucy"?
Answer________
13. In his 12 years as Yankee manager, the team won five consecutive World Series.
Answer________
14. A drink made from a whole raw egg yolk, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, salt and pepper.
Answer________
15. According to legend, for what was Mrs. O'Leary's cow responsible?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Wonder Woman. 2. "Wings." 3. (Rough) Collie. 4. "Trees." 5. "Taps." 6. Chicago. 7. "No new taxes." 8. Woody Woodpecker. 9. "Leave It to Beaver." 10. Ichabod Crane. 11. "The Green Hornet." 12. Rutherford B. Hayes. 13. Casey Stengel. 14. Prairie Oyster. 15. The Great Chicago Fire (1871).
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.