If you don't want to go through the hassle of shopping at thrift shops or reselling your used items in a consignment store or yard sale, go online instead. Resale websites have made it easy to find a new home for items you don't want or for you to find a great deal on whatever you're looking for. From high-end sites like TheRealReal to more reasonably priced sites like Poshmark, Mercari and Thredup, resale websites are an easy way to reduce, reuse and ... resell clothing, accessories and home items.
Sherman "Bud" Ray Hardesty, Sr., 92, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born January 1, 1929 in Fairmont, the son of the late Jock and Catherine Hardesty. Bud worked as a coal miner, barber, and as a foreman at Sharon Steel. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Bud …
Russell Stephen Garrett, 68, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, September 23,2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born July 20,1953 in Clarksburg, a son of the late Jesse T. and Mary Evelyn Jones Garrett. Russell was a loving father and husband who enjoyed fishing. Survivo…
