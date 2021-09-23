If you don't want to go through the hassle of shopping at thrift shops or reselling your used items in a consignment store or yard sale, go online instead. Resale websites have made it easy to find a new home for items you don't want or for you to find a great deal on whatever you're looking for. From high-end sites like TheRealReal to more reasonably priced sites like Poshmark, Mercari and Thredup, resale websites are an easy way to reduce, reuse and ... resell clothing, accessories and home items.

