Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Cloudy with rain. Icy conditions developing overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain. Icy conditions developing overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.