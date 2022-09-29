EAST FAIRMONT BEES
Passing— Ian Crookshanks 54-91 746 YDS 8 TD 3 INT.
Rushing— Dom Fantasia 76/558 7.3 YPC 2 TD. Ian Crookshanks 67/201 3 YPC 6 TD. Nick O'Dell 20/53 2.7 YPC 1 TD.
Receiving— Alex Culp 17/329 19.4 AVG 5 TD. Evan Bartholow 13/121 9.3 AVG. Avery Brown 10/156 15.6 AVG. Hoyt Michael 6/56 9.3 AVG 1 TD. Dom Fantasia 4/33 8.3 AVG 2 TD.
Defense— Alex Culp 33 TT 2 TFL 1 INT 1 FF. Gage Dean 33 TT 4 TFL 1 INT 2 FF. Evan Helm 17.5 TT 5 TFL 3 SK. Camden Bonner 15 TT 3 TFL. Nick O'Dell 8 TT 1 INT.
