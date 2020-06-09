FAIRMONT —Here is a look at the races that Marion County voters cast ballots for today. These numbers are incomplete and will be updated until press time.
With 100 percent of Marion County's precincts reporting.
Magistrate Division 1:
Brian Shuck: 4,790 votes.
Stephanie Wilson: 2,245 votes.
Carrie McCoy-Biddle: 3,202 votes.
William T. Holmes: 2,691 votes.
Magistrate Division 3:
Christian Desilets: 2,360 votes.
Mark Hayes: 10,144 votes.
County Commission:
Richard Garcia: 2,063 votes.
Burley Butch Tennant Jr.: 991 votes.
Nick Fantasia: 2,009 votes.
Linda Longstreth: 3,433 votes.
George Yelich(R): 1,937 votes.
David Kennedy(R): 2,705 votes.
Prosecuting Attorney:
Stephanie Linn McDonald: 2,956 votes.
Jeff Freeman: 4,992 votes.
Surveyor:
Gary A. Timms: 2,755 votes.
Christopher B. Wolfe: 4,419 votes.
Board of Education
Toby Heaney: 3,026 votes.
James Saunders: 5,669 votes.
Richard Pellegrin: 6,484 votes.
Jack Oliver: 3,606 votes.
Blair Montgomery: 4,599 votes.
State Senator, District 2:
Districtwide results:
Mike Maroney(R): 3,122 votes.
Elijah Dean(R): 2,753 votes.
Josh Gary(D): 2,077 votes.
Carla Jones(D): 4,108 votes.
State Senator, District 13:
John Provins (R): 1,844 votes.
Rebecca Polis (R): 1,997 votes.
House of Delegates, District 50:
Jon Dodds(D): 1,653 votes.
Aryanna Islam(D): 1,289 votes.
C.A. Cody Starcher(D): 2,174 votes.
Jarryd Powell(D): 909 votes.
Stephanie Tomana(D): 2,641 votes.
Ronald J. Straight(D): 2,923 votes.
Andrew Mills(D): 975 votes.
Joey Garcia(D): 4,154 votes.
Michael Angelucci(D): 4,495 votes.
Phil Mallow(R): 2,936
Darton McIntire(R): 2,443
Guy Ward(R): 3,436
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.