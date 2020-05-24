Toby Heaney
Residence: Fairmont
Email: toby.heaney2@gmail.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
Many of the current members have been members of the board for several years. Prior to this they were principals or teachers. This has caused the organization to become an “echo chamber.” I bring an outside perspective, the perspective of a concerned parent. I do not support, and I have never been part of the good old boy system. It seems like everyone today has a say in our children’s education from the politicians in Charleston, to the politicians in Washington, D.C. I think it is time that our parents have a say in our children’s education.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
The most important challenge is the Board of Education needs a cultural shift. This needs to start at the Board with the direction that they are taking. It appears that they are addressing issues one at a time as they arise without a guiding vision. This vision would provide the direction in which they can guide the organization. This vision then needs to be pushed throughout the organization to all levels. It is one thing to say we are going to change, and another to affect that change.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
1. Begin the process of changing the culture of the Board of Education. It will start with adjusting the mission of the board. The current mission is “to provide a safe environment for kids to reach their full potential.” Safe is questionable, and they are not doing anything to help the kids reach this potential. I want to change this to “making Marion County a place that parents want to raise their kids, a place where families want to move to.”
2. Reduce the focus on standardized testing. To me these tests show nothing regarding how educated our children are. I want to do away with teaching the test.
3. Correct the issues in the financial audit. Since 2016 Marion County has received negative remarks on the audit regarding purchasing. This must be addressed immediately. It is our taxpayer money that is being mishandled.
Blair Montgomery
Residence: Fairmont
Email: bm26554@gmail.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I am an experienced BOE member. I have 41 years experience in public and higher education. I have extensive expertise in in education administration. I have completed all coursework for a doctorate in education administration. I am data-driven in making decisions and take my fiduciary responsibilities seriously. I attempt to be available and respondents to my constituents. My first concern is for the students of Marion County.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
1. Statewide funding formula needs to be brought up to date. The state is obligated to adequately fund education and it is not doing it.
2. Greater communication between the board, staff and faculty and service personnel.
3. We need to pass an extensive bond to improve our elementary and some middle schools' physical appearance.
4. Now is the time to consider new ways of education our students. Agrarian model is out of date.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
1. Working with the West Virginia School Board Association focus attention on state funding formula and bringing it up to date.
2. Look even more closely at expenditures to be certain they are meeting our needs. If the expenditure is not meeting our needs, eliminate it.
3. Get more input from teachers and support staff about their needs and advice for meeting them. Also, expect more involvement from principals.
Jack Oliver
Residence: Fairmont
Email: jack@pfrealty.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I have experience, education and training in business finance and accounting. The Central Office lacks leadership and training in several major department. The Marion County BOE is very weak in all phases of their business structure. They did a very poor job of purchasing the foods for the students' food bags for the virus shutdown. The supplier was gouging them so terribly that the ordinary housewife and mother could see that the bags costing $27 were worth no more that $6 or $7. The financial auditors' reports also show severe weakness in purchasing of goods and services.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
The most important challenge is to undertake a major effort to install effective fiscal policies and procedures to eliminate waste. One way to get more value for every dollar spent for goods and services. Improved purchasing functions will help in that regard. Another would be to perform a time and motion study to see that all personnel have jobs they are suited for and that they perform adequate services to entitle them to the pay they receive. Assessments are needed to see that supervisors are in touch with the amount of work performed periodically by each worker included in the responsible unit.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
1. Having professional training for all Board members so that all members know what their duties and responsibilities are; and how they can best perform their jobs. Also, set guidelines on what the laws, rules and regulations specify they can do in carrying out their duties. As well as what limitations are placed on their job descriptions.
2. Obtain an understanding with the superintendent of what the Board expects of hin, in general terms and what he expect of them — establish a proper and normal working relationship with the other. Discuss with the superintendent union relations and how to improve them.
3. Establish among the Board members how we are to carry out our duties. How we are to monitor the Superintendent and the staff; what duties we will perform to see that our policies and procedures are being followed.
Richard Pellegrin
Residence: Fairmont
Email: richard.pellegrin@k12.wv.us
Why should the voters choose you for political office?
I have served nearly 40 years as a teacher and principal and 12 years as a board member, I believe being a teacher, principal and parent gives me insight to make informed decisions. Most recently I spoke in favor of keeping our Title I teachers and voted to retain four first grade positions. I voted for this because I was a Title I teacher, principal of Title I schools and a parent of a Title I student. I know the importance of direct instruction and reduced class size especially at this time when our students have missed so much direct instruction.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
The obvious challenge at this point in time is getting our students back on track when school begins this fall, they have missed nearly three months of direct instruction. I commend our teachers, parents and students for making the best of this situation but I am sure much work needs to be done. We need to get our students on track using small group instruction in the primary grades. We cannot max out our classrooms to 23 in kindergarten and 25 in other primary grades. We need to provide our students all the direct instruction possible.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
I fully support the One to One Initiative. We need to provide all of our students with Chrome books or IPads. This has never been more evident since the students have been out of school for nearly three months. We also need to do everything we can to assure internet access for our students. It is of my opinion that the cancelling of school for a period of nearly three months has hurt our students in the low socioeconomic group the most because of lack of technology and no access to the internet. We need to prepare for the future.
James Saunders
Residence: Fairmont
Email: pastorjsaunders@gmail.com
Why should the voters choose you for political office?
I previously served on the school board for over 30 years and was and always will be a listening ear and voice for students, teachers, service personnel and citizens of Marion County. The board needs educators, teachers and professionals on it but also needs the typical lay person that can relate to the concerns and needs of all! I am that person that will listen and fight for what is right for all. I am not owned by any organization, person or special interest group but always votes my own convictions (but listens to all sides of any issue).
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
There are many challenges facing the Marion County Board. It needs to be understood that one board member can't change anything and it takes the board (5 members and the Superintendent) working together to address the many concerns the board faces on a daily basis. I believe the community's outlook on the board is not positive and the board must win the respect and trust of this community on the issues facing the board.
I believe this can be accomplished by keeping the public, teachers, administrators and service personnel informed on issues and plans to address the challenges.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
As stated before, one board member cannot do a thing without the whole board working together. I would want to strive to work alongside each board member and Superintendent (with his staff) to unify the board to bring credibility and trust to our employees and citizens. In this way, the board could address the many needs (short and long range) that our county has.
The board needs to work together to address bullying, preparing students for the workplace (for those not going to college), aids on all buses, roofs on our buildings needing replaced(not just patched), letting teachers teach (not so much data driven), working to make all employees to feel as important as any other (one can't achieve without the other) and many more … A board that truly works together and not "you are on my team" but we are a team!
