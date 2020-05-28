Missy Pride Linger, unopposedResidence: Fairmont
Why should voters choose you for this office?
I am a lifelong resident of Marion County, having graduated Fairmont State University with a criminal justice degree. I have dedicated 24 years in this position. I have learned Magistrate Court is the front line of our judicial system which requires humility, thoughtfulness, and most importantly, integrity. I have worked hard to make a significant contribution to our community. I have been fortunate to earn the trust of our residents and am grateful for the opportunity to continue my work in public service. I look forward to serving another term and making a positive impact on our community.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
Having served for almost 24 years, two important challenges face Magistrates. Educating themselves on court rules and statutes pertaining to the court enable the Magistrate to perform their job properly and keep the public informed on procedural matters affecting them. In addition, familiarizing oneself with the Judicial Code of Conduct is vital in Magistrates remaining neutral and detached from matters appearing before the Court. As well, judicial officers are held to a higher standard of behavior through their actions. These are thoroughly explained in the Code of Conduct. Regardless, new or seasoned Magistrate, these challenges and requirements always remain.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you will take?
Having been a Magistrate for almost 24 years, I would have three priorities, rather than initiatives, I will continue to follow. I will remain firm to my work ethic, continue educating myself on the responsibilities of the Magistrate and the statues and rules that apply the Court, and continue to earn the public’s trust by striving to uphold the ethical standards of the Court.
