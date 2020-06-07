Mark Hayes
Residence: Fairmont
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I believe I am the best choice for magistrate. I have a proven track record as I am completing my second term in this office. I have no hidden agenda. I don’t judge people or make statements about them based on their race, gender, profession, income, or status. I am open minded. I am completely competent in all areas of my job, with a commitment to excellence, not just getting by. I study complexity and apply simplicity. Also, I am honored that I have been selected by the Supreme Court of WV to handle several out of county high profile matters. Further, I have upheld this court’s integrity, reporting ethics violations to the state, protecting the rights of defendants, victims, and the public.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
The court’s integrity is the most important issue. Nothing else comes close. No one cares if you were impartial in a case if they can’t trust the court system. This is addressed by keeping your oath to office and honoring the code of ethics. Not just in words, but in action. Spewing word vomit and quoting catch phrases that are popular, do nothing to advance the court’s integrity. It is the daily grind of commitment. It means doing the right thing when it is supposed to be done. It means releasing that defendant from jail when his sentence is completed. It means downloading that domestic order on the weekend so law enforcement can access it for the petitioner’s protection. It means doing hundreds of things that are your job when no one is watching over you.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
There are no specific initiatives that I would advocate. I think we need to continue to improve on the options we have. Although magistrates are state employees, I live in Marion County. It does no good to jail everyone and bankrupt your county. We currently use pretrial diversions, deferred adjudication, home incarceration, day report, and unsupervised probation to reduce the county’s jail costs. The State of West Virginia has enacted good time for all defendants, which means any sentence is automatically reduced by half. Magistrates can only sentence a maximum of one year, which results in serving six months, regardless of how many misdemeanor charges are filed. Most of our jail time results from a capias being issued (defendants refusing to appear) and home incarceration violations, where defendants violated terms of their release or committed new crimes. Drug addiction is the main cause of these violations. In reality, the court must work with society to find answers. I believe jail incarceration should include mandated treatment for addiction. The fear of incarceration is simply not enough to overcome addiction.
Christian Desilets is Hayes opponent in the June 9 Primary Election. His profile appeared in the May 27 edition of The Times West Virginian.
