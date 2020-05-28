William T. "Bill" Holmes
Residence: Fairmont
Email: bk622@comcast.net
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I currently serve and am the only Division I candidate with experience as a Magistrate. Retiring in 2015, I was a lawyer in private practice for over 35 years. In 2019, Circuit Judges Wilson and Janes asked me to accept an appointment as Magistrate. During my legal career I was involved in many areas of law, including criminal, real estate, contracts, sales and purchases, mineral ownership and rights, bankruptcy, estates and litigation. Having represented plaintiffs and defendants, I am able to hear and evaluate cases from all perspectives, to rule fairly and apply the law in an unbiased manner.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
I perform my duties as a Magistrate keeping 3 principles in mind at all times: 1. I must listen to all sides of the case, 2. I must remember my decisions affect your lives immediately and significantly, and 3. I must apply the law in a fair, unbiased manner. As a magistrate, I am a servant of the law, not its master. I realize the office I seek is a responsibility, not a platform to brag about my accomplishments. If elected, I will continue to apply these principles necessary for the fair and unbiased administration of justice.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
As a non-partisan Judicial Candidate, I cannot make or amend the law. As a Magistrate I must apply the law to the facts at hand. A judicial candidate cannot make any promises except two which MUST be kept: 1. All parties coming before me will receive a fair hearing. I will listen to what they have to say. 2. I will apply the law in as fair and unbiased a manner as possible. All parties may not, and probably will not, be happy with my decisions, but I assure you my decisions will be fair and unbiased. Every case is different. A broad statement as to how I might rule in certain situations is not realistic and is not right. Our Judicial system works because each person, each case, is different from another and should be decided according to the law as applied to the facts of the case.
Carrie McCoy-Biddle
Residence: Fairmont
Email: Cbiddle247@yahoo.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I’m the best candidate for Division 1 Magistrate because I’m invested in seeing our community grow and I wish to see our county thrive and move forward. I’ve worked the front-line in Magistrate Court for 16 years and those years of service have provided me the opportunity to see firsthand what the citizens of our county need and deserve. I have the knowledge and unique understanding of the how the Magistrate Court functions and I have the desire and commitment to serve our county with the utmost respect, honesty and integrity.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
I believe it’s important that the citizens of Marion County understand the role of Magistrate Court and the services we offer. In order to do so, a Magistrate must be knowledgeable of court procedures, forms, policies, and be current on the West Virginia Law. We are there for the people and should be readily available to serve those who appear before us.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
If elected, the first initiative would be to review the scheduling of court hearings and work with fellow Magistrates to ensure all court business is conducted in a timely manner. My second, would be to ensure that my staff is knowledgeable of the responsibilities and duties we have in serving the public. Thirdly, I would be committed to communicating my questions and concerns about Magistrate Court processes to Supreme Court.
Brian Shuck
Residence: Fairview
Email: bls4465@frontier.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I have served the citizens of Marion County for over 30 years in corrections, law enforcement and court security. I believe I am uniquely qualified to be a very good magistrate. I have been involved in all aspects of the criminal justice system, and because of that, I believe I can be a strong presence in the court and I believe that is what is needed because of what this county is dealing with. I’m not a politician, just a retired police officer wanting to make a difference so our neighborhoods will be safer for our children and grandchildren.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
I believe the most important challenge facing our county aside from the COVID-19 pandemic is our county’s drug problem. The drug problem facing our county is creating a lot of the criminal activity we have. To truly stop or slow down the drug problem so our communities become safer we need harsh penalties for the dealers especially the out of state dealers, but we need to be able to provide treatment to the addicts if they want treatment. I believe this can be accomplished if all areas of our criminal justice system work together.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
To familiarize myself with the system and establish a good working relationship with the other magistrates.
To create an office and reputation that I will have integrity and will treat everyone fairly and make decisions based on the law.
To instill confidence in the judges and other magistrates as well as the citizens that they made the right choice electing me.
Stephanie Wilson
Residence: Baxter
Email: jkbroadwater@gmail.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office
The position of Magistrate is one which is filled by the majority vote of the people and that is as close as it comes to being political. The Legislature is responsible for writing the Laws and the duty of a Magistrate is to follow a judicial process for compliance. My platform for this election is but three simple words: Firm but fair. Firm in that all duly established laws are held into account and fair and that decisions are not based on color, creed, gender, sex, religion or age. I am not an activist and will insure that the letter of the law is applied to all.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it.
I can think of nothing more important than knowledge of the law and knowing how to process issues through the Court system; being there when needed to ensure that there is little or no backlog in the Court Docket and a solid professional relationship with both my peers and with the public.
If elected what are the first three initiatives you would take.
1. Establish from day one that the rule of law applies fairly to all.
2. Favors are something that is given out during a party. The Courtroom is not a party. Being impartial is a must.
3. Having a knowledgeable and professional staff that is willing to work with the public; is task oriented and budget aware is critical. Eliminate the selective enforcement of the law. I am willing to devote 100% of my time and talents to ensuring that we have the trust from those in need of relief or those who need the protection of the Court, and we can be counted upon to be both firm and fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.