Jimmy Riffle, DemocratResidence: Fairmont
Email: dsheriffjimriff@gmail.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
As the current sheriff, and with 27 years experience before being elected sheriff as a deputy sheriff, I feel I am the most qualified candidate. I believe communication and cooperation are very important. I am willing to listen to concerns or problems citizens may be experiencing. I am willing to discuss possible solutions to those problems and then work to put those solutions in place. I believe people should be treated equally throughout the county. I have worked hard over the past three-and-a-half years as sheriff to re-establish communication and cooperations with the other law enforcement agencies in Marion County.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
I think the biggest challenge facing the Sheriff’s Office is modernization. More and more often we are encountering cyber crimes, identify theft, credit and debit card fraud, and other technology-driven crimes. We need to send deputies to training on how to deal with these crimes and provide them with technology to combat these crimes. Cell phones that are taken during an investigation can provide evidence of deputies have the training and technology to access them. We want to expand our credit card and online payment system in the Tax Office to make paying your taxes easier. We need to be able to utilize the latest technology available.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
I will continue working on getting deputies involved in their communities, talking to people, attending meetings and events. I would continue working with other elected officials to better Marion County. I will try to establish School Resource Officers for Marion County Schools. Currently, I am working with the Board of Education to seek funding for those positions.
Before the schools were closed, I had one deputy assigned, so I hope when the schools reopen, to have additional deputies available. I am willing to work with anybody or any organization to make Marion County better or safer. The officer of sheriff has many different jobs associated with it — Law Enforcement, Tax Collection, Court Security, Civil and Criminal Process Service, Prisoner and Juvenile Transports, and other services, each important in their own circumstances. I will continue to do the best that I can to serve Marion County and ensure that all the responsibilities of the Sheriff’s Office are met.
