Why should voters choose you for this political office? (100 words or less)
I began at the Prosecutor's Office in 1993 where I conducted numerous bench and jury trials under Prosecutor G. Richard Bunner. I became an Assistant Prosecutor upon graduation, for two-and-a-half years where I gained the skill, knowledge, experience and judgment necessary for the job. After over a decade in private practice, with scores of criminal trials, I returned as Pat Wilson's Chief Assistant for six years, then as your Prosecutor since 2016. The rise in violent offenses and invasion by professional drug dealers requires a Prosecutor with a proven record of finding and winning justice in the courtroom.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it? (100 words or less)
Our challenge is managing hundreds of felony cases on a docket that gives us 12 trial days before two Courts in each of three terms per year. Our Courts grant additional days for lengthy trials, but the result is that we must prioritize our cases and manage them efficiently before indictment, when a defendant's constitutional right to a speedy trial commences. Dismissal for a violation is mandatory and permanent. Therefore, we use pre-indictment deferrals and diversions to address appropriate, non-violent offenses. We also make every effort to complete all investigation, evidence processing and testing negotiations before indictment. These efforts have reduced the trial docket by more than half in my tenure. Indicted cases are more trial-ready and both trials and guilty verdicts have increased.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
We will continue successful initiatives I've already implemented. First, we will continue aggressive prosecution of violent offenders and professional dealers. We will continue to use all tools, including the Habitual Criminal Act to secure lengthy sentences. Secondly, we will responsibly use community programs to address addiction-driven offenses. We utilize Drug Court, Day Report Center and other pre-indictment diversions to address underlying cause while the defendants are on bond and off the trial docket. Finally, we will continue our fiscal responsibility, which has reduced my non-salary budget each year. I am very grateful the County Commission has recognized this to such a degree they did not hesitate to approve two additional full-time positions to combat the tragically increasing child abuse and neglect caseload.
Why should voters choose you for this political office? (100 words or less)
I want to be a zealous advocate for Marion County and its people. Crime is adversely affecting our local economy, our school system and our families. Without cases being expediently and efficiently prosecuted, crime will stifle our community’s growth. It’s a Prosecutor’s job to keep Marion County safe by being tough on crime. As prosecutor, I will offer fewer plea bargains for violent crimes and serious drug offenses. I will seek alternative ways to treat drug addiction. I will quickly seek resolution to cases to save tax dollars. I will fight for Marion County and its citizens to thrive.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it? (100 words or less)
In combating the growing drug epidemic, a serious issue facing the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is finding a balance between the prosecution of drug traffickers and the treatment of drug-addicted individuals. Aggressive legal action must be taken against out-of-state drug traffickers coming to Marion County. They should not be offered pleas so to encourage other traffickers to prey on the area with the perception they will elude full prosecution.
Simultaneously, we must utilize drug treatment alternatives like drug court for our citizens battling addiction so that they can be productive and healthy members of our community.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
My first act as Prosecutor will be to assess and address the extensive outstanding case docket accumulating since 2016. This docket assessment would first look at cases in which the county is paying to house incarcerated persons not yet indicted. Our jail bill has doubled in the last four years with little to show for the expense of funds. With nearly 600 pending boundover cases, my team and I would determine which cases should be quickly resolved and which cases would need to be prepared for indictment and possible trial.
Secondly, I will re-activate the drug interdiction team comprised of local law enforcement agencies in order to develop a clear plan for eliminating the out-of-state drug trade ravaging our community.
Finally, any unresolved cases will be reviewed and assessed with a fresh perspective so to seek justice for the families of victims deserving of closure.
