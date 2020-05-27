Mike Caputo, Democrat
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I think I am the best candidate for the State Senate because of my 24 years of experience in the House of Delegates. The 13th Senatorial District deserves a fighter who knows how to get things done. Due to my experience in the Legislature, I am confident I will be ready on Day One to be a strong advocate for North Central West Virginia. I will always stick to my principles and beliefs, but I am also always working with all of my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to figure out ways to put West Virginians First.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
The biggest challenge we face as a state is our crumbling roads and infrastructure. This is something which impacts every single West Virginian, every single day. The current condition of our roads in North Central West Virginia is absolutely unacceptable. We need to invest in our roads. In the House of Delegates, I have always fought for more road repair and paving funding and I will continue doing that in the State Senate. I will continue to advocate for improving our state’s infrastructure. I want to be your State Senator to continue focusing on passing legislation which will improve our roads and infrastructure.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
1) I will certainly focus on our recovery from this pandemic. I want to be a State Senator who is advocating for local businesses and local workers, who have fallen on some hard times during this pandemic. That is who needs our help the most.
2) I will advocate investing in our rural health care systems. I want every single West Virginian to have access to health care.
3) I’m going to work as hard as humanly possible in the State Senate for all of my constituents and will be accessible to everyone. I will make sure our government is being held accountable. Our state government should be focusing on supporting West Virginia workers and their families. I want to ensure we have our priorities straight because I know, when we invest in the people of West Virginia, the return is tremendous!
Rebecca Polis, Republican
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I believe I am a voice for parents and grandparents who are deeply concerned about the future well-being of their children. I desire education that implements more life skills to lift our children into a place of confidence and knowledgeable citizenship,
I have a master's degree in strategic leadership and am a certified counselor and life coach. I will help implement more proven drug rehabilitation programs for those struggling with opiates and other drugs.
I will support greater protection and restoration programs for domestic violence victims. I am endorsed by West Virginians for Life and am pro-2nd amendment gun rights.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
JOB GENERATION: Lack of sufficient job opportunities results in anxiety and stress in individuals, families, and communities. I will work for the removal of hindrances that prevent new business from locating here such as excess taxes, poor highways or low coverage broadband. I will encourage more awareness of trade school availability in our high schools that our students might graduate better prepared to supply the needs of the community and receive a more than sufficient pay.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take.
1. JOB GENERATION: The removal of the hindrances to new business locating here and the removal of any excess taxes that limit our current businesses.
2. EDUCATION: More life skills classes implemented in school that will further the self-confidence needed to face their future. FFA, FHA and ROTC implemented. Trade Schools emphasized through the school counseling systems that will prepare them to financially provide for a family without moving out of West Virginia.
3.. ADDICTION RECOVERY: Research and implementing more proven rehabilitation programs and I will work to see an increase in prescription availability accountability.
John Provins, Republican
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
Being actively involved in business and community since the early eighties, I have sought to create an effective environment in our district for our businesses and our people. I have worked with community groups and organizations to enhance our quality of life and create a more business-friendly environment. I have worked with businesses in industry, wholesale, retail, tourism and construction, both privately and professionally, during my years in the community.
I am hopeful I can bring common-sense ideas straight from the people to the West Virginia State Senate. I have always been actively involved in creating change in our community.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
Education, housing, transportation, infrastructure and recreation should be the foundation of a strong state economy. We have more things going for us than we have things going against us, so logic says, promote our assets and fix our liabilities. We start small, duplicate, multiply and succeed. Jobs from numerous industries like health, tourism, corporate expansion, technology, banking, entertainment and so on are the building blocks of a strong economy. The more of these building blocks we have, the bigger and stronger our state and our economy becomes. The diversity of these building blocks decide the stability and longevity of our economy.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
We should look to bring technology jobs from China, but we should also work to bring back the textile, glass and furniture manufacturing jobs. Jobs that were once performed in our very backyard. We should look to capitalize on the opportunity to implement carbon capture technology programs. Programs that will ensure our areas power plants keep generating power for the country, and make us the nation’s leader in clean energy. We also need to pass legislation to support our farmers and the re-birth of our state’s agriculture. We have the land we need to make it productive again. And Finally, I believe we need to showcase our abundant opportunities in tourism and recreation. The beauty and wonders of our lakes and rivers, the picturesque family friendly parks and wilderness areas, our miles of trails , our festivals and our history. Together we can be the leader in all of these things.
