Candidates for W.Va. State Senate Dist. 2
Elijah Dean, Republican
Residence: Metz
Email: elijahdean4wv@gmail.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
Voters should choose me for W.Va. Senate because I will actually attend session, and work for the people. I have a strong work ethic and will address the problems in the district and do everything in my power to remedy them. Often our senators get in office and do not try to work on district related issues. I was raised in Marion County and know what is important to the people in District 2 because I communicate with the voters. We need someone with the ability to get things done. After all, “Everything rises and falls with leadership.”
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
The most important overall challenge facing leaders in our state is our business economy. We need senators with a sense of urgency that will work for “the W.Va. people” and not their own personal agendas. Building a prosperous business friendly environment that will ignite expansion from within and attract investment from without is crucial in this present time. I will work with others to decrease burdensome taxes that kill small businesses and actively seek out any new industries that could build our economy.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
As a senator, I would focus on the issues that people in District 2 want addressed. From talking to individuals, these would be my first three initiatives: Roads, Broadband, Personal Freedoms. We all know our roads need help. Broadband availability is also a major problem in District 2. And lastly, I would preserve and protect our freedoms by never voting to silence or take away the personal rights that our Constitution guarantees all Americans. We need someone to fight for the rights and not give into lobbyist groups that try to subtly take them away.
Carla Jones, Democrat
Residence: Fairview
Email: jonesforwv@gmail.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
Choosing me is a vote for yourself and your community. As a friend and neighbor, I am as vested in your community as you area, and will strive to listen to everyone's concerns and be "A voice for all of us." When you put me in the Senate with your vote, I'll put you first and move West Virginia forward by fighting for health care, infrastructure, education, property rights, clean water, small businesses, seniors, veterans and our children.
I'm ready to work for you "full time" as I'm recently retired and can fully devote myself to your needs.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
The biggest challenge, other than the large geographic area of this district, is the partisanship and deviseness that permeates our state legislature and gets worse with each session. I'm a believer that we all have more in common than differences, that we all want what's best for our families and our state, and that we can always reach common ground. I plan to work with my fellow legislators, reaching across the aisle, to pass meaningful legislation that benefits the people first and builds a foundation for a strong future for our state.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
1) We've recently seen more than a few hospitals abruptly close, leaving both citizens and government scrambling to find a remedy to ensure adequate health care for these communities. I want meaningful legislation that prevents private health care providers from closing up shop, with little or no notice, that jeopardizes our people's health and costs us jobs.
2) Infrastructure needs are critical and need addressed. Crumbling roads and bridges need fixed with solid maintenance plans in place. Broadband access needs are many. I'd like more public/private partnerships as in Doddridge County throughout our state. It is also imperative to have clean, safe water supplies for our communities.
3) There are a few successful implementations of Career and Technical Education programs in our middle schools. I would like to see these initiatives expanded and implemented in all our middle schools.
Josh Gary, Democrat
Residence: McMechen, W.Va.
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I have been a teacher for almost 20 years. In this time, I have witnessed many things which give me hope for the future of our state. However, there are obviously problems we have which I feel have been put off for various reasons. We need to deal with these issues now. As I talk with parents, other educators, and my students about what we should do to improve how things work, I feel I can contribute ideas and come up with solutions for the problems our state faces today and plan for a brighter future for West Virginia.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
We need to begin to invest in newer infrastructure, which includes updated roads, as the plan to fix or improve some is not a complete solution. We also must invest in new infrastructure in bringing clean water and updated sewage systems to all areas of our state. These investments in infrastructure will not only serve to improve the health and well-being of our citizens, they are essential in order to bring more industries and jobs to our state.
If elected, what are three initiatives you would take?
First, we must do all we can to protect the health and welfare of both our younger and older citizens. Providing more tools for educators to work with children in situations of need is essential to their educational growth, especially at the early ages. Ensuring local senior programs are funded will ensure that our parents and grandparents have their medical and dietary needs met. Second, we must ensure that there is a method to invest in the improvement for our roads, bridges, water and sewer lines, as well as expanding broadband access for all of our citizens. The problems of roads are just the beginning, as other parts of our infrastructure are extremely outdated. Third, the legislature must follow through on the promise to fix the Public Employees Insurance Agency by fully funding the program and providing all of our hard-working West Virginians the benefits they deserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.