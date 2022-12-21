FAIRMONT — Fairmont’s City Council will be four members short until the swearing in ceremony in January.
Tuesday night, council met for the last time this year to finish out some business and bid the four outgoing councilmembers farewell.
Mayor Tom Mainella, councilmember for district 8, was term limited this year and did not seek reelection. Mainella has a storied career in Fairmont politics, having served on various boards and on city council two separate times, first in 1994 to 2002 then again in 2014 to 2022. He does not plan to run again.
Last year, Mainella was involved in a controversy when a video of him shouting at another driver surfaced. Mainella has also been known to be short-tempered during meetings.
However, in his years on council and his time as mayor, Mainella spearheaded the city’s aggressive demolition initiative with the support of council and has acted as a leader throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He will be replaced by Bruce McDaniel in January.
“What a privilege to have served the citizens of Fairmont and I’ll cherish the memories, relationships and friendships,” Mainella said. “It’s been wonderful. I want to thank everyone who’s supported me and, since it’s Christmas, I’ll thank those who didn’t support me too.”
Barry Bledsoe, the councilmember representing district 5, did not seek reelection this cycle due to family matters. Bledsoe was elected in 2018 following a dead heat election that resulted in a tie between him and Houston Richardson that wasn’t resolved until January 2019.
Bledsoe has been involved in his share of controversaries while serving on council, in 2020 he was censured for comments made on Facebook.
However, Tuesday night the council all got along and wished Bledsoe the best as he leaves the position. He will be replaced by Chuck Warner in January.
“This council has been an amazing council with a lot of amazing goals, and we’ve gotten a lot accomplished,” Bledsoe said.
David Kennedy, councilmember representing district 3, will also be departing the council at the end of this year.
Kennedy was elected in 2018 and has remained in his seat since. In 2020, Kennedy also fell into is controversy for using racial slurs on social media and was censured by council. He will be replaced by Rebecca Moran in January.
As with Bledsoe, the other council members still thanked Kennedy for his service.
“I’ve made friends that are probably going to be by me for the long haul,” Kennedy said. “I’m not out, I’m heavily involved with the shale gas project coming... as long as I have my faculties I’ll be involved.”
The last outgoing member is Deputy Mayor Donna Blood, the councilmember for district 9. Blood was elected in 2018 and served until the end of this year. Blood ran for reelection this year, but was defeated by Kandi Nuzum, who will be sworn in with the new council in January.
While on council, Blood served as a board member for Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
“What a pleasure it’s been working with each and every one of you and getting to know everyone of council,” Blood said. “I know our hearts are all in the right place even though we don’t always agree, and I think we’ve gotten a lot of great things done.”
Council will reconvene and welcome the new councilors Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 7 p.m.
