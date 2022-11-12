FAIRMONT — Germaine Lewis ran for three touchdowns while the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears defense nabbed two pick-sixes in their 42-20 playoff win against the Chapmanville Tigers.
Lewis scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter, an 11-yard dash to put the Bears ahead.
The senior back followed with another rushing score, this one of 20 yards, while the Tigers’ Brody Dalton responded with a three-yard touchdown run of his own to trim Fairmont Senior’s first-quarter lead, 12-7 after one.
Dylan Ours reeled in a 35-yard touchdown reception while Ours scored another rushing touchdown of 24 yards to pull away from Tigers in the second quarter. The Bears led 28-7 at halftime.
Trey Longwell and Damani Johnson each recorded a pick-six in the second half, Longwell’s return for 42 yards while Johnson’s was for 51. The Bears defense put away the game, despite late touchdowns from Adam Mullins and Jeremy Collins for Chapmanville.
