Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. Morning high of 19F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 4F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.