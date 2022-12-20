BRIDGEPORT — Hitting the road for the first time in the young season, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears were not affected by their new surroundings Tuesday, turning in another dominating performance against the Bridgeport Indians and leaving with a 55-32 victory.
Zycheus Dobbs turned in his fourth straight game over 20 points, ending with 24, two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and five steals. DeSean Goode finished with his fourth double-double in as many games, with a 12-point, 10-rebound, one-steal effort.
A game after all 11 Polar Bears scored against the Robert C. Byrd Eagles, the Bears once again got contributions from several spots. Andre Grant finished with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Connor Gower finished with five, hitting a three pointer— Gower has connected from deep every game at least once— and grabbing two rebounds. Latique Williams scored two points, grabbed three offensive rebounds and locked down on defense.
Consistency inside their roles have helped Fairmont Senior to four double-digit wins to open the season.
“Coach just preaches all the time— whatever we can do best to contribute to the team best, just do it,” Goode said. “Don’t try to play out of your role, and let those things show in the game.”
“From what our coach says to us, we take that as motivation and we do what we have to do,” Grant said.
Grant’s role has evolved leading up to his junior season, up to the point of him being a primary ball-handler alongside Dobbs, and a capable scoring threat, especially on the drive.
Grant shot 6/8 on the game, and his four assists were a team-high.
“I’ve just been working on my game, working hard in practice,” Grant said. “It’s the little stuff, just trying to get an opportunity like I am now.”
Fairmont Senior jumped out to a 22-9 first quarter lead, shooting 10-15 in the quarter.
The Bears’ first two baskets were second-chance points off offensive rebounds, starting a trend that would continue throughout Tuesday.
Fairmont Senior grabbed 13 offensive rebounds and ended with 14 second-chance points.
Holding Bridgeport to nine points in the first quarter, the Polar Bears held their opponents to four points in the second quarter, heading into the locker rooms up 39-13. The Bears shot 18-26 in the half and shot 26-48 on the game.
“I feel like we brought the intensity on defense again,” Goode said. “Coach always preaches to stay up on the line, don’t let them do anything, and I feel like we executed that perfectly tonight.”
Fairmont Senior led 49-22 by third quarter’s end, with Goode and Dobbs both throwing down dunks on the fast break in the period.
For Bridgeport, who move to 2-3 on the year, Brennen Cropp led his team in scoring with six. Landon Sanders, Anthony Spatafore and Zach Ayoob scored five. Ben Bifano scored four, Rowan Michaelis and Ashton Curry each scored four, and Tyler Randolph finished with one.
Fairmont Senior next faces Buckhannon-Upshur on Dec. 28.
