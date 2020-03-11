AUSTIN, Texas — Fairmont State junior standout Sierra Kotchman earned CoSIDA Academic All-America honors on Tuesday afternoon following a vote of Division II Sports Information Directors from around the country.
Kotchman, a guard from Washington, Pa., was named a third-team selection, and is one of 15 NCAA Division II players to receive the honor. In the classroom, Kotchman is a Business Administration/Marketing major and currently has a 3.96 grade-point average after five semesters at the university.
Last week following the 2019-20 regular season, Kotchman was named a first team All-Mountain East Conference selection for the second year in a row, after garnering second-team honors and MEC Freshman of the Year accolades following her first season with the program in 2017-18.
This season, Kotchman averaged 19.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists to lead the Falcons. The junior also chipped in 37 steals, shot 38 percent from behind the arc, and was nearly an 86 percent free throw shooter. Kotchman led the Falcons in scoring 17 times this season, and recorded 14 scoring performances of 20+ points on the year.
Kotchman is also climbing the school record book in a number of categories as a junior, including rankings seventh all-time in points (1,633). She also became the program’s all-time leader in made 3-point field goals during last Thursday’s MEC quarterfinal. Kotchman will enter her senior season with 261 career 3-pointers.
In addition, Kotchman currently ranks 27th among active scorers in NCAA Division II women’s basketball with another season to play. Her 100 three-pointers as a junior are also the third-most in a single-season at Fairmont State.
Cassidy Boensch from Grand Valley State headlined the 2019-20 All-America Women’s Basketball Team after being named the team member of the year as the top voter getter. Boensch, a senior, has a 3.90 grade-point average as a Biochemistry major at GVSU. She is joined on the first team by Lindenwood’s Kallie Bildner, Anderson’s Alexy Mollenhauer, Colorado School of Mines’ Denali Pinto, and University of the Sciences’ Irisa Ye.
The second team features six players after a tie in the voting, including: Michaela Barnes (Edinboro), Mary Barton (Maryville), Hailey Diestelkamp (Drury), Jodi Johnson (Ashland), Tiffany Lapotsky (East Stroudsburg), and Erin Norling (Wayne State).
Kotchman is joined on the third team by Rachel Hinders (Lewis), Kayla Marosites (Carson-Newman), and Emily Miller (Roberts Wesleyan).
