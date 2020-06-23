FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University is postponing its previously-planned August Commencement Ceremony that was meant to honor its spring 2020 graduates amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Officials said the decision is due to the current COVID-19 restrictions as well as part of the mandate from the state that no more than 100 people can gather in one venue.
“This decision was not an easy one, and I want you to know how much I regret having to give you this news. Commencement is one of my favorite times of the academic year,” President Mirta M. Martin said. “Each year I look forward to standing before new graduates, and celebrating this important milestone in their lives, as they transition from being students of this great university to becoming its newest alumni.”
Spring 2020 graduates are invited and encouraged to attend the Winter Commencement Ceremony that will be the weekend of Nov. 21-22.
“I hope I get to see you come back in November to walk across that stage and receive your well-deserved diploma. And I can’t wait to shake your hand, because you and your classmates have made me so very proud,” Martin said.
Fairmont State will release more information about the November commencement including how students can RSVP for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.