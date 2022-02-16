ENTER-MOVIE-FAMREVIEWS-MCT

Mark Wahlberg, left, and Tom Holland in "Uncharted."

 Photo by Clay Enos

'UNCHARTED'

Rated PG-13 for violence/action and language.

What it’s about: A young pickpocket/bartender gets recruited for the adventure of a lifetime, hunting down Magellan's gold.

The kid attractor factor: Star Tom Holland in a video game adaptation, the action-adventure genre

Good lessons/bad lessons: Never trust a treasure hunter, friendship is more important than gold.

Violence: Some action violence, fighting, killing, etc., though most is bloodless and off screen.

Language: Some language.

Sex: None

Drugs: None

Parents’ advisory: This action adventure is tame enough for older kids and teens. Probably too high-octane for little kids.

———

'DOG'

Rated PG-13 for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material.

What it’s about: A wounded veteran drives his friend's combat dog to his funeral in Arizona.

The kid attractor factor: Younger audiences might be drawn to star Channing Tatum.

Good lessons/bad lessons: Even the most damaged heroes deserve a second chance, despite their bad behavior.

Violence: References to war combat, injuries, death, etc.

Language: Some strong language

Sex: References to sex

Drugs: On screen marijuana use

Parents’ advisory: This deals with some mature themes of grief, loss, war, death and the ways we cope after that trauma. It's a bit adult for younger kids but OK for teens.

