EMERICK — Katrina Marie Emerick (Eddy), 62, of Grant Town, passed away after a long illness on Jan. 8. Family and friends may attend a memorial service at Domico Funeral Home at 414 Gaston Ave., Fairmont today from noon until 6 p.m.
HEATER — David Jacob “Jake,” 21, of Shinnston, passed away Jan. 3. A memorial service will be today at 10 a.m. at Higher Rock Church, 305 Haywood Rd., Shinnston with Pastor Tim Sandy officiating.
KOWALSKY — Daniel Robert, 74, of Fairmont, passed away Jan. 5 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. Family and friends may attend a memorial service at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Ave., Fairmont, today from noon-6 p.m. A graveside service will Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. at West Virginia National Cemetery, Pruntytown, with military honors accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force Military Honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.