CROSS — Vera Szewczuk, 97, of Mannington, passed away at her residence August 25. Funeral services will be held today at 11 a.m. at Hutson Funeral Home, 500 E. Main Street, Mannington. Interment will follow at Mannington Memorial Park Cemetery.
