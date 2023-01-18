SNODGRASS — Ronald Frank, 86, of Farmington, passed away Jan. 14 at the Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated today at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 1304 Mill Street, Farmington, with Rev. Fr. Binu Emmanuel as Celebrant. Interment will follow at the IOOF Cemetery in Farmington with full military honors.

