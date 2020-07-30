FLUHARTY — Jeffrey Todd Fluharty, 54, of Monumental, passed away July 27 after a long, hard battle with illness. The funeral will be today at the Domico Funeral Home chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor David McCauley officiating.
KING — Erica Antonette, 41 of Morgantown, passed away July 26, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held today at the Morning Star Baptist Church, 100 McKinney St., Fairmont, from 2-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, with visitation from 11 a.m.-Noon when services will start at the church. Burial will be at the Grandview Memorial Park & Mausoleum and a Repass at the Monongah Town Hall.
TUTTLE —Marie Blanche, 92, of Fairmont (formerly of Mannington), passed away peacefully at her home in Pleasant Valley on July 29. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, today from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Nathan Barker officiating. Interment services will follow at the Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens in Westover.
WOOD — Maxine Jean Boord, 82, of Huntington, went to be with her Lord on July 22. A graveside service will be held at Wood Lawn Cemetery in Fairmont on Saturday, Aug. at 2 p.m.
