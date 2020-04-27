FLORI — Albert Beto, Jr, 63, of McCurdysville, departed this world at home on Friday, April 24, 2020 surrounded by his family to go fishing in the sky. Our dear brother and uncle deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in the unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best interest. Please be with us in prayer. Should you be able to celebrate his life, friends will be received at Ford Funeral Home, DeGarmo Chapel, 207 Second St., Rivesville, today, from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon. In honor of Beto’s love of WVU, the family asks that you wear WVU clothing on the day of the funeral. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home at 12 Noon with Rev. Stanley Merrifield officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Fairmont.

