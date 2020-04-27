FLORI — Albert Beto, Jr, 63, of McCurdysville, departed this world at home on Friday, April 24, 2020 surrounded by his family to go fishing in the sky. Our dear brother and uncle deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in the unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a visitation may not be in your best interest. Please be with us in prayer. Should you be able to celebrate his life, friends will be received at Ford Funeral Home, DeGarmo Chapel, 207 Second St., Rivesville, today, from 10 a.m. until 12 Noon. In honor of Beto’s love of WVU, the family asks that you wear WVU clothing on the day of the funeral. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home at 12 Noon with Rev. Stanley Merrifield officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Fairmont.
Funeral Notices
Tags
Recommended for you
Obituaries
Bentlea Rose Fleming passed away April 24, 2020. She was the daughter of Richard Fleming and Jasmine Scott. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her maternal grandmother, Nathaniel Jackson-Moore and step grandfather, Dean Moore; paternal grandparents, Ben and Teresa Fleming; brothe…
Samuel Harold Estel Jr., 75, of Hurricane, WV passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 after a sudden illness. He was a retired Nurse from WV Medicaid waver program and was a member of Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene. He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Harold and Betty Estel and sist…
Most Popular
Articles
- Hospitals in West Virginia are seizing bank accounts, garnishing wages over unpaid debt during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
- City of Mannington fires police chief
- He broke WVU record books, but is rarely mentioned in football lore
- Hotel to be used as shelter during COVID-19 crisis
- WVU Medicine's COVID-19 guidelines on debt collection raises concern for patients
- Former Mannington police chief responds to termination
- COVID-19 forces summer camps to be canceled
- Small business owners still await unemployment approval
- Three more die from the COVID-19 coronavirus
- Mountain East Conference charter member Urbana University closing permanently at end of 2020 spring semester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.