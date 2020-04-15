AMENDOLEA – D’Andrea Francesca, 35, of Fairmont passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 due to complications from a bone marrow transplant. The funeral service will be held at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, today, at 10:00 a.m. with Father Joseph Konikattil officiating.
