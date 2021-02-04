BARTLETT— Darlene Kay, 64, of Fairmont, died Feb. 1 at her residence. Friends may call at the Owen-Neely Funeral Home, 5894 Mason-Dixon Highway, Blacksville, W.Va., from 1-2 p.m today. After the viewing, a memorial service will be held at the funeral home with Pastor Becky Rudash officiating.
