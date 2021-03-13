SOLLARS — Robert 'Bob' Edward Sr. passed away March 11 with his family by his side. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on today from 1-4 p.m. Visiting hours will be continued Monday, March 15 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Bob will be interred at Mt. Zion Cemetery following the services.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you