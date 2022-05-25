STARKEY — Boyd W., 100, passed away May 22. The family will receive friends at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ today from 11 a.m. until Noon at which time the funeral will begin at the church with Evangelist Robert Leedy officiating. Interment will follow at Benefield Cemetery.
